Congress appeasement damaged Vande Mataram, contributed to Partition: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday addressed a special discussion in the Lok Sabha marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, describing it as the immortal song of India and a mantra that inspired generations.

Speaking during the Parliament’s Winter Session, Singh accused the Congress party of following a politics of appeasement that, he said, damaged the spirit of the song and contributed to the Partition of the country.

“Vande Mataram is complete in itself. But attempts were made to make it incomplete. Every time, however, it has remained the immortal song of our nation, and it will remain so,” he declared.

Also Read: Pappu Yadav slams Bihar govt over bulldozer action

Singh emphasised that future generations must understand the mentality of those who undermined the song, calling it an injustice to India’s cultural and national identity.

He recalled that in 1906, India’s first flag was designed with Vande Mataram inscribed at its centre, and in the same year, a newspaper titled Vande Mataram was launched in Bengal to raise public awareness.

“At that time, Vande Mataram was not just a word; it was a feeling, a source of motivation, and a poem,” he said.

The Defence Minister highlighted that the song was not confined to Bengal but resonated across the country, from east to west, and even beyond India’s borders, where people also chanted it as a symbol of unity and resistance.

He underscored that Vande Mataram became the pulse of the nation, embodying sacrifice, courage, and the collective spirit of freedom.

Singh further noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country would celebrate the 150 years of Vande Mataram with the respect and status it deserves.

He stressed that the song continues to inspire India’s resolve for self-reliance and progress, reminding citizens of the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle.

Concluding his remarks, Singh reiterated that Vande Mataram remains a timeless mantra of dedication and unity, urging the House and the nation to honour its legacy and ensure that its spirit continues to guide India’s journey toward a stronger, self-reliant future.