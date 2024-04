Congress appoints in-charges for Lok Sabha constituencies

Hyderabad: The Congress party has appointed senior leaders as the in-charges for Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana aimed at winning majority of seats in the elections.

AICC Telangana in-charge Deepadas Munshi issued an order appointing Ministers, MLAs and senior party leaders as in-charges in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Among those who are appointed as in-charges Uttam Kumar Reddy ( Nalgonda), Khammam – Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy ( Khammam), Ponnam Prabhakar ( Karimnagar), Duddilla Sridar Babu ( Peddapally), Damodar Raja Narasimha ( Zaheerabad), Tummala Nageswara Rao (Mahabubabad), Jupally Krishna Rao ( Nagar Kurnool), Komatireddy Venkat Reddy ( Secunderabad), Konda Surekha ( Medak), Seethakka ( Adilabad), Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy (Bhuvanagiri), Revuri Prakash Reddy ( Warangal), Sudarshan Reddy ( Nizamabad), Sampath Kumar ( Mahabubnagar), Mynampalli Hanmantha Rao ( Malkajgiri), Vem Narender Reddy ( Chevella) and Obedullah Kotwal ( Hyderabad).