Hyderabad: “Congress, BRS Backing Communal AIMIM to Win MLC Poll”: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy launched a sharp attack on both the Congress and BRS, accusing them of indirectly backing the AIMIM in the upcoming MLC election by choosing not to field their own candidates.

“Congress, BRS Helping AIMIM Win”: Kishan Reddy

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Monday, Reddy questioned the secular credentials of Congress and BRS, asking how they could claim to uphold secularism while enabling the “rank communal” AIMIM to win uncontested.

“During Assembly, Lok Sabha, and municipal elections, both Congress and BRS field candidates in AIMIM-dominated areas to split anti-AIMIM votes. But now, they’re staying away from the MLC election only to benefit the Owaisi-led party,” Reddy alleged.

Rahul Gandhi, KCR Should Clarify Stance

Reddy targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to explain how his party can call itself secular while maintaining friendly ties with AIMIM. He also demanded an explanation from BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, questioning why his party has opted out of the April 23 election despite having the largest vote share in the constituency.

Reminder of Akbaruddin Owaisi’s Controversial Speech

Reddy referred to AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi’s 2013 speech, where he allegedly remarked that the Hindu-Muslim ratio could be “balanced in 15 minutes” if the police were removed. Reddy questioned why secular parties like Congress and BRS are helping AIMIM, despite such controversial statements.

BJP vs AIMIM in Hyderabad MLC Poll

The Hyderabad Local Authorities’ Constituency election is set for April 23, and it will see a direct face-off between BJP’s N Goutham Rao and AIMIM’s Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi, as both Congress and BRS have not fielded candidates.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao had earlier clarified that the party is abstaining because it lacks the numbers to win and does not wish to support either BJP or AIMIM.

Kishan Reddy concluded by saying that Congress, BRS, and AIMIM are “cut from the same cloth”, urging voters to recognize the true nature of their political alliances.