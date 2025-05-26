Congress, BRS Workers Clash at KTR’s Camp Office in Rajanna Sircilla

Tensions flared in Sircilla on Sunday as Congress and BRS party workers clashed at the camp office of former minister and sitting MLA K.T. Rama Rao (KTR). The conflict arose when Congress activists attempted to install a photo of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the office premises, a move strongly opposed by BRS cadres.

Verbal Spat Escalates into Physical Scuffle

What began as a symbolic political gesture quickly turned into a heated argument and physical altercation. Workers from both parties engaged in a scuffle, attacking each other. Several individuals sustained injuries during the clash.

Police Intervene, Lathi-Charge to Disperse Crowds

Local police rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. They resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the rival groups and restore order. Congress workers involved in the unrest were later detained and taken to the police station.

War of Slogans Intensifies Political Heat

The political tension was further evident in the slogans raised by both sides. While BRS supporters shouted, “CM down, down,” Congress activists countered with “KTR down, down” slogans, reflecting the deepening rivalry between the two parties in the region.

Political Backdrop: Protocol and Photo Controversies

The incident comes amid ongoing disputes raised by BRS leaders over protocol issues. They have recently alleged that KTR’s photos were deliberately excluded from state government programs. Congress workers, in turn, questioned why CM Revanth Reddy’s photo couldn’t be displayed in KTR’s office if it represents a government-run space.

The clash highlights the fragile political atmosphere in the state as both parties continue to assert dominance in key constituencies like Sircilla.