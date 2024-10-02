Congress Considers Forcing D. Nagender to Resign from MLA Post, Plans for Re-election

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress party is reportedly contemplating a move to have MLA Danam Nagender resign from his post, aiming to force an early re-election. This decision comes ahead of the Speaker’s ruling on Nagender’s status.

Sources suggest that the Congress is eager to proceed with the resignation and re-election strategy without waiting for the Speaker’s decision. The party believes this could provide an opportunity for a fresh mandate in the upcoming elections.

However, Danam Nagender is said to be hesitant about this plan, likely due to his past experience. In 2004, Nagender had similarly resigned from his post and contested the subsequent elections but faced defeat. This previous setback has made him reluctant to agree to the Congress’s current proposal to step down.

The situation is still evolving, and it remains to be seen whether the Congress will succeed in persuading Nagender to resign or if a different approach will be adopted moving forward.