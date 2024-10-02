Hyderabad

Congress Considers Forcing D. Nagender to Resign from MLA Post, Plans for Re-election

The Telangana Congress party is reportedly contemplating a move to have MLA Danam Nagender resign from his post, aiming to force an early re-election. This decision comes ahead of the Speaker’s ruling on Nagender’s status.

Abdul Wasi2 October 2024 - 09:35
326 2 minutes read
Congress Considers Forcing D. Nagender to Resign from MLA Post, Plans for Re-election
Congress Considers Forcing D. Nagender to Resign from MLA Post, Plans for Re-election

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress party is reportedly contemplating a move to have MLA Danam Nagender resign from his post, aiming to force an early re-election. This decision comes ahead of the Speaker’s ruling on Nagender’s status.

Sources suggest that the Congress is eager to proceed with the resignation and re-election strategy without waiting for the Speaker’s decision. The party believes this could provide an opportunity for a fresh mandate in the upcoming elections.

However, Danam Nagender is said to be hesitant about this plan, likely due to his past experience. In 2004, Nagender had similarly resigned from his post and contested the subsequent elections but faced defeat. This previous setback has made him reluctant to agree to the Congress’s current proposal to step down.

The situation is still evolving, and it remains to be seen whether the Congress will succeed in persuading Nagender to resign or if a different approach will be adopted moving forward.

Tags
Abdul Wasi2 October 2024 - 09:35
326 2 minutes read

Related Articles

CMR Textiles & Jewellers Donates ₹25 Lakh to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

CMR Textiles & Jewellers Donates ₹25 Lakh to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

2 October 2024 - 13:55
Governor Approves Special Powers for HYDRA, Demolitions to Begin Soon

Governor Approves Special Powers for HYDRA, Demolitions to Begin Soon

2 October 2024 - 13:28
Man Dies of Heart Attack Due to Fear of Hydra Demolition in Amberpet

Man Dies of Heart Attack Due to Fear of Hydra Demolition in Amberpet

2 October 2024 - 12:54
GHMC Plans Shift to Monthly Property Tax Collection in Hyderabad

GHMC Plans Shift to Monthly Property Tax Collection in Hyderabad

2 October 2024 - 09:08
Back to top button