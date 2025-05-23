Hyderabad: Congress Counters KTR’s Allegations Over Medigadda Barrage Damage

The political rivalry between the Telangana Congress government and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has intensified after BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) accused Congress men of sabotage at the crucial Medigadda barrage of the Kaleswaram irrigation project. The ongoing investigation by the Justice Ghose Committee and a possible CBI probe are set to further fuel this contentious issue.

KTR Accuses Congress of Planting Bombs at Medigadda Barrage

KTR claimed that the cracks found in two locations on the Medigadda barrage could have been caused deliberately by Congress operatives planting bombs. He suggested this act of sabotage was intended to damage the vital infrastructure of the Kaleswaram project, a key irrigation scheme for Telangana. Speaking at a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, KTR alleged, “It is suspected that Congress men may be responsible for the cracks in the Medigadda barrage.”

He further criticized the current Congress government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing it of planning to dismantle the barrages to reissue tenders and extract 20 to 30 percent commissions. “Public administration has become the rule of commissions,” KTR said, adding that the government’s notices and inquiries were mere distractions from these corrupt practices.

Justice Ghose Committee Investigation and CBI Probe in Focus

The Justice Ghose Committee, investigating irregularities in the Kaleswaram project, has issued notices to BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and others to appear before it on May 5. Meanwhile, the Telangana Congress government is reportedly consulting legal experts on initiating a CBI inquiry into the allegations raised by KTR.

Mahadevpur police have already registered an FIR related to the Medigadda barrage depression. The government’s plan to involve the CBI comes after discussions on handing over the investigation from the Ghose Commission to the central agency.

KTR questioned the government’s repeated extension of deadlines for the inquiry and dismissed the notices to KCR and Harish Rao as “time pass,” saying no clear information was available about their receipt of these notices.

KTR Criticizes Both Congress and BJP Over Political Games

KTR did not spare the BJP either, accusing both major opposition parties of spreading misinformation and engaging in political mudslinging over the Kaleswaram project. He asserted that a similar misinformation campaign on the Palamuru-Rangareddy project was debunked by the Supreme Court and expressed confidence that the truth about Kaleswaram would also be revealed.

The BRS leader made scathing remarks against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, alleging he suffers from “multiple personality disorder” and questioning his governance. KTR criticized the state government’s financial management and raised concerns over spending priorities, particularly citing the Rs 200 crore spent on beauty pageants like Miss World.

KTR referenced earlier criticisms by CPI leader Narayana about Congress ministers acting as tourist guides for Miss World contestants and questioned the relevance of such events amid pressing issues like crop damage from unseasonal rains and fires in Hyderabad. “I don’t understand who is Miss World among them,” he remarked sarcastically about Revanth Reddy, Bhatti, and Jupally.

Conclusion

The escalating accusations and counteraccusations between BRS and Congress highlight the growing political tensions in Telangana. With investigations ongoing and potential CBI involvement, the Medigadda barrage controversy is set to remain a hot topic in state politics in the coming weeks.