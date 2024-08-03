Congress deceived Telangana’s unemployed youth, says BRS

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that the Congress deceived the unemployed youth of Telangana and demanded that party leader Rahul Gandhi apologise to them for failing to fulfill the promise to provide two lakh jobs after completing one year of being in power in the state.

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao said on Friday that the Congress government betrayed the unemployed youth of Telangana by not mentioning the number of jobs in the job calendar recently announced in the Assembly.

The BRS MLAs staged a walkout after Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka presented the job calendar and held a protest at the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park in front of the Assembly building.

The police later detained the BRS MLAs and shifted them from the Gun Park.

Rama Rao expressed displeasure over the Congress government’s failing to provide jobs as promised during the state Assembly elections.

“Rahul Gandhi himself came to Ashok Nagar and promised 200,000 jobs within a year of coming to power in the state to the unemployed. Nine months ago, you saw how much drama they did in the name of jobs. They falsely propagated that (former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR) did not provide any jobs at all,” said the BRS leader.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, recalled that when Congress came to power, they boasted in newspapers about 200,000 jobs with huge advertisements.

“Rahul Gandhi, I’m asking you, where are the 200,000 jobs you promised? Dates are changing in the calendar, but where are the 200,000 jobs in a year?” he said.

Claiming that the unemployed were ready to beat up Congress members if seen outside, KTR said they wrote something on four papers and called it a job calendar.

“If your job calendar is real, why are there not even two jobs in it? If they have the guts, Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy should come to Ashok Nagar. We will all come too. If you say you have given even one job, we will all resign,” he added.

KTR said the Congress government claimed 30,000 jobs given by the previous BRS government as the jobs given by it.

The BRS alleged that the Congress leaders deliberately provoked the unemployed and youth to get votes and come to power.

“Your job calendar is bogus; it has nothing but dates. When we demanded discussion on it, the Speaker didn’t even give us two minutes,” KTR added.

“What is more important in the state than the issue of 200,000 jobs for the unemployed? They ran away when it came to discussing this issue,” he said.

The BRS leader said when they demanded a discussion on the job calendar, Congress insulted them with a party-switching MLA Danam Nagender using cheap language.

“We have never seen such a degraded, bankrupt, sadistic Chief Minister. This Chief Minister is inciting everyone and enjoying it sadistically by using unparliamentary language. Such sadistic actions will not last long, Revanth Reddy should remember this,” KTR added.