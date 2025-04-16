Congress Deceiving People Again, Alleges BRS Leader Kavitha

Jagityal: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday accused the ruling Congress government in Telangana of deceiving the people once again, much like it allegedly did in 2004 over the issue of statehood.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting for the BRS Silver Jubilee Celebrations in Jagityal, Kavitha said, “Deception is nothing new for the Congress party. It had earlier betrayed people in the name of Telangana, and now it’s repeating history.”

She criticised the Congress for claiming credit over the free bus travel scheme for women without increasing the number of buses. “Seats are unavailable, and women’s dignity is being compromised,” she said.

Allegations Against Congress and BJP

Kavitha also attacked the Congress for failing to fulfill promises such as providing a tola of gold under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, and not effectively implementing the crop loan waiver and farmers’ insurance schemes. “Not even 50% of the intended beneficiaries have received support,” she alleged.

She urged BRS cadres to expose Congress’s “false claims” at the village level and also hit out at the BJP, calling its policies equally deceptive. Referring to the much-publicized Turmeric Board, she said, “It exists only in name. No legal backing, no budget allocation, no help for farmers even when prices fell.”

Sharp Jibe at Nizamabad MP Arvind

Taking a dig at BJP MP D. Aravind, Kavitha said, “Ask him about the 2 crore jobs, ₹15 lakh in every account, or the Turmeric Board — he talks nonsense instead of offering any real answers. There’s no record of him speaking anything useful to the people.”

She noted that Telangana currently has eight Congress and eight BJP MPs, yet the Centre has “not given even ₹8” to the state in the Union Budget.

Asserting that the BRS was the only party truly working for Telangana’s welfare, Kavitha said, “This Silver Jubilee is not just our party’s festival; it’s a festival of Telangana. KCR is a great leader who earned special recognition for the people of this state.”

Let me know if you’d like this adapted for a social post or graphic!