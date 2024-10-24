Congress declares candidates for Rajasthan bypolls

Jaipur: The Congress has declared candidates for bypolls on seven assembly seats in Rajasthan.

The list was released by the AICC late on Wednesday night, according to which the party has fielded Amit Ola, sitting Congress MP Brijendra Ola’s son, from Jhunjhunu. While Aryaan Khan has been given ticket from the Ramgarh seat which feel vacant after the death of this father Zubair Khan.

From Dausa, the party has announced Deendayal Bairwa as its candidate.

Similarly, Kastoor Chand Meena, Ratan Choudhary, Mahesh Roat and Reshma Meena have been fielded from Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasi and Salumbar, respectively.

The Congress has not formed an alliance with any regional party for the bypolls, unlike the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has already declared candidates for six out of seven seats. The party has not yet announced candidate for the Chorasi seat.

The last date of filing nominations is October 25.

Voting for the seven assembly seats — Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasi, Salumbar and Ramgarh — will be held on November 13 and the results will be declared on November 23.

Four of the seven seats, where bypolls will be held, were with the Congress and one each with the BJP, BAP RLP.

Bypolls on two seats are being held due to the deaths of sitting MLAs — Congress’ Zubair Khan (Ramgarh) and BJP’s Amritlal Meena (Salumbar).

In the rest five constituencies, the MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha polls, necessitating the bypolls.

Congress MLAs Brijendra Ola (Jhunjhunu), Harish Chandra Meena (Deoli-Uniara), Murari Lal Meena (Dasau), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLA Hanuman Beniwal (Khinvsar) and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) MLA Rajkumar Roat (Chorasi) were elected as MP in the Lok Sabha elections this year.

Currently, the 200-seat state assembly has 114 MLAs of the BJP, 65 of the Congress, three of the Bharat Adivasi Party, two of the BSP, one of the RLD and eight Independent MLAs.