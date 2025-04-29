Congress Demands Special Parliament Session After Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: In the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, have both written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to convene a special session of Parliament.

Kharge: Parliament Must Display National Unity Against Terrorism

In his letter, Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the need for unity and solidarity at a time of national grief and concern. He stated, “This is a moment to demonstrate our collective resolve to combat terrorism. A special joint session of both Houses would serve as a strong and symbolic message to the perpetrators and the world at large.”

Rahul Gandhi: Entire Nation in Grief, Parliament Must Lead with Resolve

Echoing similar sentiments, Rahul Gandhi addressed the Prime Minister in his letter, saying, “Every Indian is burning with anger and sorrow over the Pahalgam attack. This is the time for all parties to come together and show the country that we are united against terrorism. A special Parliament session is the best platform to send that message.”

Background: Pahalgam Terror Attack Sparks National Outrage

On April 22, a brutal terror attack took place in Pahalgam, targeting innocent civilians and leading to nationwide outrage. The incident has prompted calls for stronger anti-terror measures and national solidarity.

All-Party Meeting Shows Political Unity

Following the attack, an all-party meeting was held where opposition parties collectively expressed their support for the central government’s response. They affirmed that they would back any measures taken to combat terrorism and protect citizens.

Special Session May Precede Monsoon Session

The last Budget Session of Parliament concluded on April 4, with the next Monsoon Session scheduled for July. The Centre has not yet responded to the demand for a special session, and it remains to be seen whether the government will act on the Opposition’s request.