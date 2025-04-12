Congress Govt | Door-to-Door Tetra Pack Liquor? New Move by Telangana Govt to Boost Revenue!

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress government is set to introduce a new liquor distribution scheme by selling alcohol in tetra packs, similar in packaging to fruit juice packs like “Frooti.” This plan aims to increase excise revenue to ₹27,000 crore, as per the state’s budget targets.

Targeting Lower-Income Groups and Farmers

The government is looking to make liquor more accessible for poor communities, agricultural laborers, and small farmers, allowing them to carry alcohol conveniently in their pockets. The model takes inspiration from neighboring Karnataka, where the sale of alcohol in tetra packs has shown positive results, particularly among low-income consumers.

What Are Tetra Packs and Why the Shift?

Currently, Telangana follows a quarter-bottle liquor system, but officials claim it hasn’t generated the expected sales volume. The state is now considering adopting Karnataka’s successful model, where 90ml and 180ml tetra packs are sold. Telangana may also introduce 60ml packs for broader accessibility.

Cheaper Liquor with Reduced Production Costs

According to Excise Department estimates, switching from glass bottles to tetra packs could reduce the cost per unit by ₹10 to ₹15. Presently, a cheap quarter-bottle costs around ₹120, but in tetra pack form, the same liquor could cost ₹105. This would allow consumers to purchase an additional 60ml pack for just ₹40 more, making it an attractive option for regular buyers.

No Revenue Loss, Says Excise Department

Officials argue that despite reduced consumer prices, government revenue will not drop, as tetra packs have lower production and packaging costs. This is seen as a win-win for both consumers and the state, with expectations that overall sales volume will increase.

Other States Withdrew Similar Plans

Attempts to introduce tetra pack liquor in Tamil Nadu and Bihar were halted due to strong opposition from public organizations and political parties. However, the Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government is reportedly determined to implement this plan without much publicity.

Approval Awaited from Chief Minister

The Excise Commissioner’s office has already prepared and sent the proposal to the government. Although initial orders were given for departmental-level clearance, the sensitivity of the matter has led to the file being escalated for Chief Ministerial approval.