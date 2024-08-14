Congress has double standards on Adani-SEBI allegations: BRS

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday questioned the Congress party’s double standards regarding the Adani-SEBI allegations, particularly in the context of the Hindenburg Report.

In a statement, KTR, also former Industries Minister, claimed there was “contradiction” between the Congress party’s nationwide protests against Adani and its actions in Telangana, where the same company is being welcomed with open arms by the Congress-led government.

He criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the “apparent hypocrisy”, asking if there is one policy for the national Congress and another for the Telangana Congress.

“On one hand, you (Rahul) are demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani-SEBI allegations and organising nationwide protests under the leadership of Congress. But here, your Congress Chief Minister in Telangana is rolling out the red carpet for Adani, opening doors to the company, and even handing over the electricity distribution system to Adani,” KTR remarked.

He further challenged Rahul Gandhi to clarify how the Congress can claim Adani is causing harm to the country, yet justify the benefits to Telangana. KTR demanded an explanation on how Telangana alone would profit from what is allegedly detrimental to the nation.

KTR posed direct questions to Rahul Gandhi, asking whether he has the power to stop Adani’s expansion in Telangana, to confront the misdeeds of the Congress Chief Minister, or to halt Adani in the state.

“Can Rahul Gandhi muster the courage to rein in Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and put an end to Adani’s in Telangana? Does Rahul Gandhi possess that strength?” KTR inquired.

He warned that if Congress attempts to hand over Telangana to Adani, the people will not remain silent.