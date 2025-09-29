Congress Has People’s Support in Local Body Elections: Mallu Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the people are familiar with the development and welfare initiatives being carried out by the State government, and these programmes have effectively reached their homes.

He stated that the people of Telangana would support and bless the Congress party in the upcoming local elections. Speaking to the media at the Madhira camp office on Monday, Bhatti Vikramarka said that while the BRS leaders destroyed the State’s financial and administrative systems over ten years, the State government has been steadily rectifying them according to plan.

He said the welfare and development programmes undertaken by the Congress party for farmers, women, and youth are well known to their hearts and minds. The deputy Chief minister said that for social justice, Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and the Indiramma government have fulfilled the decades-long aspirations of the Backward Classes. Under the Planning department, a socio-economic, political, educational, and employment survey was conducted, and 42% reservation was provided for BCs, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister alleged that BRS leaders are trying to smear and drag the Congress party, which stands for the people, into courts through conspiracies. They promised a job for every household and three acres of land for Dalits, but failed to implement them, he said.

Bhatti Vikramarka criticised that even after ten years, the promised ₹1 lakh farm loan waiver was not fully implemented. He said the Kaleshwaram project, built with ₹1 lakh crore, has collapsed.

He stated that Congress has fulfilled 99% of its promises. Along with Group-I and Group-II, 60,000 jobs have already been given to the youth; ₹21,000 crore farm loan waiver; ₹9,000 crore “Rythu Bharosa” in nine days; free power to 29 lakh agricultural pump sets; free electricity up to 200 units; a bonus of ₹500 per quintal to farmers cultivating fine rice; and “Indiramma Houses” worth ₹5 lakh each – in the first phase 4.5 lakh houses are being constructed at a cost of ₹22,500 crore, he explained.

Out of 1.05 crore families in Telangana, 96 lakh families are being supplied fine rice at six kilos per person free of cost, while the same rice costs ₹56 a kilo in the open market, he said. Free travel for women in RTC buses statewide, and interest-free loans worth ₹20,000 crore every year to women Self-Help Groups – making one crore women millionaires in five years – are also being implemented, Bhatti Vikramarka added.