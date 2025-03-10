Congress High Command Sidelines Revanth Reddy? Vijayashanthi’s MLC Candidature Raises Questions

Hyderabad: In a significant political development, the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) has nominated actor-turned-politician Vijayashanthi as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) under the MLAs’ quota in Telangana.

This move has not only reinforced the party’s central authority over state affairs but also seemingly put Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on notice regarding his position within the party hierarchy.

AICC’s Bold Move: Political Signals to Revanth Reddy?

The decision to field Vijayashanthi, who has been largely inactive in party programs over the past 14 months, has raised eyebrows in political circles. It is widely seen as a message from the Congress high command to Revanth Reddy, asserting control over key political appointments in the state.

Despite not being frequently engaged in Congress activities or closely associated with the Chief Minister’s office, Vijayashanthi’s selection suggests that the AICC is making strategic moves without significant input from the state leadership.

CM’s Recommendations Overlooked

According to sources within the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), Revanth Reddy had proposed several names for the MLC positions, including:

Vem Narender Reddy – Advisor to the government

– Advisor to the government Sama Rammohan Reddy – TPCC media coordinator

– TPCC media coordinator Faheem Qureshi – President of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMRIES)

However, instead of considering the Chief Minister’s suggestions, the AICC surprised many by announcing Vijayashanthi, along with Addanki Dayakar and Shankar Naik, as the selected candidates.

Internal Reactions: Shock and Speculation

The announcement has stirred political discussions within the Congress party. TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy expressed his surprise, stating, “I am shocked and have gone politically blank.”

This unexpected decision further indicates that the party’s central leadership is making independent moves, sidelining the Chief Minister’s influence in crucial candidate selections.

AICC’s Telangana In-Charge Gathers Feedback

Amid these developments, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan has been actively engaging with party leaders from various constituencies, reportedly gathering feedback on governance and the performance of the state government. The timing of these meetings has fueled speculation about a shift in the party’s internal dynamics.

Revanth Reddy’s Struggles to Meet the High Command

Another factor adding to the political intrigue is Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s repeated failed attempts to meet the Congress high command despite multiple visits to New Delhi.

March 2-3: Revanth Reddy was in Delhi for two days, where he met Union Ministers but failed to secure a meeting with the party’s central leadership.

Revanth Reddy was in Delhi for two days, where he met Union Ministers but failed to secure a meeting with the party’s central leadership. March 8-9: He visited the capital again for a scheduled event but once more did not get an audience with the high command.

These missed meetings are being interpreted as signs that the Congress leadership is maintaining a deliberate distance from the Telangana CM, reinforcing speculation that the party is asserting its authority over state affairs.

Political Implications: AICC’s Power Play

With the announcement of the MLC candidates, political analysts suggest that the AICC is signaling a firm stance on maintaining direct control over key decisions in Telangana. The move can be seen as a subtle reminder to Revanth Reddy that the ultimate authority lies with the high command.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining how this power dynamic unfolds within the Telangana Congress. Will Revanth Reddy regain influence, or will AICC continue to make decisive moves independently? Only time will tell.