Telangana Congress Highlights Rs 8 Lakh Crore Pending Liabilities Left by Former BRS Government

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress has spotlighted a series of unfulfilled commitments left behind by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) during its tenure, posting a detailed critique on X (formerly Twitter) that it described as a “pending account” of obligations in the state.

According to the Congress, the total pending liabilities under the previous BRS administration amount to Rs 8 lakh crore. Significant projects and welfare initiatives left incomplete include the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, where substantial funds remain unutilized or unaccounted for.

The party also highlighted delays in social welfare programs such as unemployment allowances, 12 percent reservation for Muslims, and distribution of double-bedroom houses. Other areas reportedly left pending include government job appointments, support for Gulf-bound workers, aid to martyrs’ families, and pension payments for retired employees.

Educational initiatives were also cited, with free education from KG to PG and three-acre land allocations for Dalits still pending implementation, according to the Congress.

The party stressed that these unfinished commitments affect thousands of residents and called on the current administration to ensure accountability and timely delivery of public services. Telangana Congress warned that these pending issues could continue to impact the welfare of citizens unless addressed urgently.