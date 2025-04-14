Congress Leader Amir Ali Khan Slams Centre’s Waqf (Amendment) Bill as Attack on Muslim Rights

Hyderabad: Amir Ali Khan, a prominent Congress leader and Member of the Legislative Council in Telangana, has launched a fierce critique of the BJP-led Central Government’s Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Khan described the bill as a “draconian measure” aimed at marginalizing Muslims and eroding their rights to personal laws and properties. His remarks have sparked a nationwide debate on the implications of the bill, with the Congress leader urging the Muslim community and citizens across India to rise and demand its repeal.

Khan Condemns Waqf Amendment Bill as Unconstitutional

In a powerful statement, Amir Ali Khan condemned the bill, which was passed by Parliament under the leadership of the ruling BJP. He referred to the bill as a direct attack on the rights and dignity of Muslims, particularly targeting their religious and property rights.

“The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is a weapon aimed at marginalizing Muslims and stripping them of their personal laws and property rights. This is an assault on the Constitution by the RSS and BJP,” Khan asserted. He further warned that while the bill is targeted at Muslims, it sets a dangerous precedent for undermining the rights of other communities in the future.

The Congress leader emphasized that the bill violates Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees Freedom of Religion. He accused the Modi government of undermining the secular fabric of India by introducing such divisive legislation.

Nationwide Protests and Car/Bike Rally Launched

To mark the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Amir Ali Khan led a bike and car rally on Monday from Adilabad. The rally, aimed at mobilizing support against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, is part of his larger strategy to raise awareness and galvanize the Muslim community to protest the government’s actions. Khan urged Muslims and all citizens who value the country’s democratic and constitutional rights to unite and put pressure on the government to withdraw the bill.

Khan’s Warning About the Consequences of the Bill

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, passed in 2025, grants the government excessive powers over the Waqf Board and poses a grave threat to the religious and cultural rights of Muslims, Khan explained. The bill gives the government control over Waqf properties, which have long been safeguarded as assets for Muslim communities. Khan warned that under this bill, influential individuals and corporations may seize these properties, further marginalizing the community.

The Call for Unity and Action

In his statement, Khan emphasized the urgency of the situation, urging the Muslim community and defenders of India’s secular ideals to unite and pressure the government into rolling back the amendment. “This is a moment of crisis, and now is the time for us all to stand together to protect our rights, our Constitution, and our unity,” Khan concluded.

The protests and rallies organized by Amir Ali Khan are expected to grow in intensity as more people join the movement against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The bill’s passage has stirred a storm of controversy, with opposition parties, religious groups, and legal experts questioning its legality and impact on religious freedoms in India.

As debates around the bill intensify, Amir Ali Khan’s call for unity and action continues to gain traction among Muslims and concerned citizens across the country.