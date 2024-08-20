Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tests positive for coronavirus

Bhopal: Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He shared the information on his X handle. “My COVID test has come positive. I have been asked to rest for 5 days. So, I will not be able to meet for some time. Sorry.

All of you also take care of yourself to avoid COVID,” the Rajya Sabha member said in the post. In the past, he had tested positive for the infection in January 2022.