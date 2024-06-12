Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds road show in Kerala

Malappuram (Kerala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by huge margin for a second consecutive time, held a road show in this north Kerala district on Wednesday.

This is Gandhi’s first visit to the state after the LS poll results. Thousands of UDF workers and supporters gathered along the route of the road show at Edavanna which is part of Wayanad LS seat.

Earlier, he was given a rousing welcome at Kozhikode airport by party leaders and workers.