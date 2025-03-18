Congress Leaders Praise Telangana’s BC Quota Hike as Revolutionary Step for Social Justice

Hyderabad: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have hailed the Telangana government’s decision to increase the reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) to 42% as a “revolutionary step” towards achieving social justice. The announcement came a day after the Telangana Assembly passed two important Bills, enhancing the reservation for BCs in education, employment, and elections for rural and urban local bodies.

Rahul Gandhi Calls the BC Quota Increase a Revolutionary Move

Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform ‘X’ to express his support for the historic move, stating that the state government had honored its commitment to increasing the BC quota based on the scientific caste census. “The actual number of OBC communities, as obtained through the scientific caste census, has been accepted, and a bill for 42% reservation was passed in the Assembly to ensure their equal participation in education, employment, and politics,” he wrote.

He further emphasized that this was a “revolutionary step” as it demolished the previously imposed 50% cap on reservations in the state. Rahul Gandhi also stated that policies based on caste survey data would be formulated to improve the well-being of all communities, ensuring that backward and deprived sections received their rightful benefits.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Congratulates Telangana People for Historic Step

In her post on X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated the people of Telangana for this monumental achievement, which she said fulfilled Congress’s promise made during the state assembly elections. “Our people from backward classes will now be able to get 42% reservation. We had made this promise to you during the assembly elections, now we have fulfilled it,” she wrote. Priyanka termed the decision a significant step towards social justice and pledged the Congress party’s unwavering support for the people of Telangana.

Telangana Backward Classes Reservation Bill Passed

The Telangana Assembly passed two key bills on Monday—the Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in Services under the State) Bill 2025 and The Telangana Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill 2025. The bills aim to increase BC reservations to 42%, marking a historic change in the state’s approach to social justice.

However, the new reservation plan will breach the Supreme Court’s 50% ceiling for overall reservation quotas in India, meaning the Bills passed by the Telangana Assembly require the Centre’s approval before they can be fully implemented.

Next Steps: CM Seeks Meeting with Prime Minister

Following the passage of the Bills, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a meeting to discuss the issue. He also proposed that leaders from Congress, BJP, AIMIM, and CPI join the meeting to discuss the BC quota hike and seek approval from the central government.

The Telangana government’s move to enhance BC reservations has generated significant political attention and is expected to set a precedent for other states in India seeking to implement caste-based quotas to ensure social and economic empowerment for marginalized communities.