Congress Leaders Rush to Pacify Anjan Kumar Yadav After Jubilee Hills Ticket Denial

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress leadership has swung into damage control mode after senior party leader and former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav expressed displeasure over being denied the party ticket for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election. The Congress high command’s decision to field Naveen Yadav as its candidate has triggered discontent within the ranks, prompting top leaders to intervene.

Anjan Kumar Yadav, who had actively campaigned in the constituency and conducted several local programmes in anticipation of a ticket, was reportedly confident that his seniority and decades of service to the party would secure him the nomination. However, his hopes were dashed when the party leadership announced Naveen Yadav’s name, leaving him deeply disappointed.

Sources from Gandhi Bhavan revealed that Anjan Kumar was “visibly upset” after the announcement and even considered contesting the by-election as an independent candidate. He reportedly told his supporters that this situation was “a reward for 40 years of loyal service to the party.” The former MP has stated that he will decide his next steps after consulting his followers.

Concerned that his potential rebellion could hurt the party’s prospects in the bypoll, senior Congress leaders — including AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, AICC leader Viswanathan, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and Labour Minister Vivek Venkatswamy — met Anjan Kumar Yadav at his residence to defuse the tensions. The outcome of the meeting, however, has not yet been disclosed.