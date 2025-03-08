Need to Filter Out Those Congress Leaders Who Work for BJP, Says Rahul Gandhi

Ahmedabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday emphasized the need to filter out party leaders and workers who are allegedly aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress Must Regain People’s Trust in Gujarat

Speaking to party workers during his two-day visit to Gujarat, Gandhi acknowledged that the state’s voters would not support Congress unless the party fulfills its responsibilities. He asserted that people in Gujarat are seeking a new vision, as the one presented by the BJP over the past three decades has failed.

Congress Struggles to Show the Path Forward

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha highlighted that Gujarat is currently directionless, and Congress has been unable to guide the state towards progress.

Congress Divided: Loyalists vs. BJP Sympathizers

Gandhi categorized Congress leaders and workers into two groups:

Those who are committed to the party’s ideology, fight for the people, and respect their needs. Those who are disconnected from the public, remain distant, lack respect for the people, and in many cases, are secretly aligned with the BJP.

He stressed that identifying and removing such elements is essential for Congress to reclaim its influence in Gujarat.