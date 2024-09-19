Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy Faces Allegations Over Land Issues

Ibrahimpatnam: Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy is facing allegations related to land management issues involving his family. Reports indicate that MLA Ranga Reddy allegedly altered the culvert map near the village tank in his native village, Torruru, to protect the lands belonging to his relatives.

Farmers have accused the authorities of conducting excavations that have led to floodwaters being diverted onto their fields, causing significant inconvenience. They claim that the adjustments to the culvert map have exacerbated the problem.

Additionally, farmers have expressed frustration, stating that MLA Ranga Reddy’s followers and his son-in-law have been intimidating them. They have raised concerns about being threatened in connection with these land issues, adding to the tension in the area.