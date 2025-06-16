Congress MLAs Move Telangana High Court Against Land Encroachment in Khajaguda

Hyderabad, June 16: Four Congress MLAs have filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Telangana High Court, raising serious allegations of land encroachment in the Khajaguda area of Serilingampally mandal. The petition, led by MLAs Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Rajesh Reddy, Anirudh Reddy, and Murali Naik, seeks immediate action from the state government.

PIL Highlights Encroachment of Government Land

The PIL alleges that 27.18 acres of government land located in survey numbers 119 and 122 in Khajaguda have been illegally occupied. Senior advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar, representing the MLAs, told the court that the survey number was allegedly altered to facilitate the illegal occupation of poramboke (government) land.

He further claimed that permissions for construction were granted by the GHMC after the Ranga Reddy district collector issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) in 2023. Based on this, a massive project comprising eight towers, each with 47 floors, is currently under construction at the disputed site.

Allegations of Environmental and Regulatory Violations

The counsel also raised concerns about environmental violations. He informed the court that a readymix concrete plant had been established within 150 metres of a private school, resulting in severe air and noise pollution that is adversely affecting students.

Additionally, it was argued that the structures fall within the Full Tank Level (FTL) limits of Khajaguda Cheruvu, indicating possible violations of lake protection norms.

High Court Issues Directions

After hearing the arguments, the Chief Justice-led bench directed the petitioners to submit a fresh representation to the Chief Secretary (CS) of Telangana and other concerned authorities. The court posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

MLAs Seek State Intervention

The Congress MLAs have urged the High Court to direct the state government to reclaim the encroached land and halt ongoing construction activities that are allegedly based on illegal approvals. They emphasized that the issue not only involves loss of government land but also poses a threat to public health and the environment.

The case is expected to bring more clarity in the upcoming hearing, as the court awaits further submissions from both the petitioners and the respondents.