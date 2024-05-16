Congress MLC criticizes BRS for staging protests in support of farmers

Hyderabad: Congress MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud has come down heavily on BRS leaders for staging protests in support of farmers across the Telangana State.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Thursday, the Congress leader pointed out that the BRS leaders didn’t have any rights to speak about farmers as their government had insulted farmers by carrying them in bedis.

“BRS leaders think that farmers have no memory, but they never forget the atrocities of the previous government which never worked for the welfare of farmers during the last ten years,” Mahesh Goud said.

The Congress leader stated that the State government has opened IKP centers in March for the purchase of paddy produce, which is much earlier compared to the previous government’s regime and has sofar procured 30 lakh metric tonnes of paddy grains in Telangana.

He also assured that paddy grain damaged by recent rains would be purchased at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) at all procurement centres and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would soon announce good news to farmers in the State.

The Congress MLC alleged that former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao had never worked for the interests of farmers and Telangana was at the second place in farmer suicides during the tenure of BRS government.

He said that there was a poor response to the protest call given by the BRS party in support of Rs.500 bonus per quintal of paddy and said that except BRS leaders, farmers were not participating in the protest.