Congress’ no-confidence motion will fall flat, says Haryana minister

Chandigarh: Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij on Friday said the Congress party has nothing to say, and the no-confidence motion brought by it during the Winter Session of the legislative Assembly will fall flat in the House. Speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Thursday accepted the no-confidence motion moved under Rule 65 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business. The motion, signed by a majority of Congress MLAs, has been listed for discussion on Friday.

Describing the motion as a “charge sheet” against the government, the Congress alleged its failure on all fronts, ranging from “vote chori” to deterioration in law and order to the suicide of senior IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar to alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and the poor state of infrastructure, particularly sports facilities. Responding to questions from the media here regarding Congress national President Mallikarjun Kharge’s warning of protests over the renaming of MGNREGA, Minister Vij said the Congress “is now idle, having lost everywhere, and therefore has to give its workers some programme or the other to keep them busy”.

“What problem do they have with renaming it? The problem is that the name of Lord Ram has been added, and that troubles them. The Congress has had a problem with Lord Ram from day one. When the Ram Temple was being built, they were troubled; now that it has been built, they are troubled; now devotees are visiting the temple, and again they are troubled.

Their problem is with Ram and Lord Ram,” he said. Reacting to the statement by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan that not a single Rafale aircraft flew in Operation Sindoor, Transport Minister Vij said Prithviraj Chavan “is a traitor to the country who is insulting our brave soldiers, for which he has no right. A case should be registered against him to determine how he has knowledge of confidential intelligence matters and with whom he is coordinating”.

Vij said the language he is using cannot be that of an Indian; it appears as if he is speaking at the behest of someone from Pakistan. “An investigation should also be conducted to find out which Pakistani individuals he is in contact with”.