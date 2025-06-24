Congress PAC Meeting Held at Gandhi Bhavan in Presence of Top Leadership

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting was held at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, bringing together the key leadership of the state Congress unit to deliberate on important political strategies and organizational matters.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Attends Crucial Strategy Meet

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, highlighting the importance of the gathering. Discussions were held on the current political scenario, party strengthening at the grassroots level, and implementation of Congress promises made during the elections.

Congress In-Charge Meenakshi Natarajan Reviews State Affairs

Meenakshi Natarajan, AICC in-charge for Telangana, was present and reviewed the functioning of the state unit. She stressed the need for coordination among party leaders and timely execution of government schemes promised under the Congress manifesto.

Senior Leaders Bhatti Vikramarka and Mahesh Goud Present

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and newly appointed TPCC Chief Mahesh Goud also took part in the deliberations. Discussions reportedly included preparations for upcoming local body elections and party outreach programs across the state.

Focus on Strengthening the Party Ahead of Civic Polls

With civic polls around the corner, the PAC discussed strategies to consolidate support among urban and rural voters. Strengthening booth-level committees and mobilizing cadre were among the key action points.

The PAC meet reflects the Congress party’s renewed focus on internal organization and governance delivery following its return to power in Telangana.

