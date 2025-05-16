Congress runs ‘commission sarkaar’ in Telangana, claims KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Telangana government on Friday, accusing it of operating a “commission sarkaar.”

KTR’s comments followed a controversial remark by Forest and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, who admitted that ministers generally take bribes to clear files.

KTR’s Allegations of 30% Commission Rule

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), KTR congratulated Minister Konda Surekha for “speaking the truth,” and claimed that the Congress government in Telangana is openly known for corruption.

“In this 30 per cent commission government, ministers, according to their own colleague minister, do not sign files without taking a hefty cut,” KTR alleged.

He also highlighted how contractors had previously staged a protest inside the Secretariat, demanding payments and exposing alleged corrupt practices.

BRS Demands Accountability and Inquiry

KTR urged Minister Konda Surekha to name the ministers involved in the alleged bribery practices. He challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to launch a formal investigation.

BRS MLA K.P. Vivekanand also criticized the Congress government, calling the ongoing corruption scandal a “Telangana Premier League” of commissions and bribes.

Konda Surekha Clarifies Statement

The controversy began when Konda Surekha, while laying the foundation stone for a government girls’ junior college in Warangal, said:

“Usually, ministers take money to clear such files. I tell them you need not give even a new paisa to me but you should do social service like building a school.”

She revealed that a company seeking file clearance from her was asked instead to build a college building worth Rs 4.5 crore as a form of social contribution.

Following backlash, Konda Surekha later clarified that her remarks were misrepresented. She stated she was referring to ministers from the previous BRS regime and not the current Congress-led government.

The war of words between the BRS and Congress has intensified, with the corruption allegations creating political turmoil in Telangana ahead of key policy rollouts.