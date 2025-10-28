Congress Slams KTR’s ‘Auto Avatar’ as Election Drama Ahead of Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Hyderabad: Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR), accusing him of suddenly taking up the cause of auto workers for electoral gain in Jubilee Hills.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, accompanied by TPCC Media Committee Chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy and General Secretaries Allam Bhaskar and Boya Nagesh, Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged that KTR, who had ignored auto drivers for a decade, was now “donning a new auto avatar” for political mileage.

“In ten years of BRS rule, KTR never cared for auto workers, not even for a single day. Now, with the Jubilee Hills by-election approaching, he suddenly remembers them,” Reddy said. He pointed out that during the BRS rule, challans worth Rs 42 crore were imposed on auto drivers, adding that the government had failed to address their grievances.

Highlighting Congress’s welfare initiatives, he said, “The Congress government reduced gas cylinder prices to ease the burden on women and made RTC bus travel free for them. We have issued over 1,06,000 zero-fare tickets to women.”

The MP dismissed BRS leaders’ claims that Telangana had plunged into darkness after Congress came to power, calling it ironic. “If anyone deserves credit for ensuring food security in Telangana, it’s the Congress — through subsidized rice, Indiramma pensions, and people-oriented governance,” he asserted.

Reddy accused the BRS leadership of misleading people with lofty promises. “You said you would make Telangana like New York, but after ten years, what did you really build? Canals, tanks, sewage treatment, and slum development have all seen progress only under the Congress government in the last two years,” he said.

Aiming for the Kaleshwaram project, Reddy alleged that the BRS government failed to ensure its proper execution. “Water went to KCR’s farmhouse, funds went to his family members, and posts went to his relatives,” he charged.

He further claimed that due to poor coordination with the Center, Telangana lost access to thousands of crores in central funds. “If there had been a healthy relationship with the union government, Telangana would have received significant financial support from every department,” Reddy added.

The MP said KTR was trying to deceive people with “illusory words and election-time dramas,” but voters would see through them and support Congress, which has worked consistently for the welfare and development of Telangana.