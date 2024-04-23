Congress wants to implement ‘Sharia law’ in country: Yogi

Amroha (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday made serious allegations against the Congress and said the grand old party has in its election manifesto expressed its intention to implement the ‘Sharia law’ in the country and redistribute people’s property.

Addressing an election rally in Amroha, Adityanath said, “The Congress and its allies have betrayed the country and have once again come to you with their false manifesto. If you look at the Congress’ manifesto, they say that if they form a government, we will implement the Sharia law.”

“You tell me, will this country be run by the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar or by Shariat?” he asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in his election rallies said the Congress has included redistribution of people’s property in its manifesto.

“Congress people talk in their manifesto that they will implement ‘vyaktigat kanoon’ (personal laws). That means Sharia law will be implemented because Modi ji stopped the practice of triple talaq,” Adityanath said.

“They say that we will again restore personal law. These people will implement Sharia law…,” he added.

Escalating his attack, Adityanath alleged, “The Congress manifesto says that they will take people’s property and distribute it. Do you want to allow the Congress and Samajwadi Party to loot your property?”

“Look at the condition of these shameless people. On one hand, they are eying on your property and on the other hand they are making the mafia and criminals their necklace and reciting Fatiha in their name,” he added.

Referring to a comment made by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in 2006, Adityanath said, “When Dr Manmohan Singh ji was the Prime Minister, he had said that Muslims have the first right on the country’s resources…”

“So where will our Dalits, backward classes, Kharagvanshis, Pals, poor and farmers go? Where will the mothers and sisters go, where will the youth go?” he asked.

The chief minister claimed that terrorism has been finished in India during the tenure of the Modi government.

“There was an atmosphere of fear and terror in the country 10 years ago, people were afraid. After 2014, terrorism was controlled and by 2019, Modi ji did such a thing that the root of terrorism Jammu Kashmir’s Article 370 was abolished. Today terrorism has been destroyed in India,” he said.

Adityanath claimed that now whenever there is a loud burst of firecrackers somewhere, Pakistan clarifies that it has no involvement.

“Pakistan is afraid that even by mistake, a terrorist incident takes place in India and some innocent citizen is killed, they will have to face consequences,” he said.

Amroha will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.