Congress Warns Against Fake, Communal News Circulation Ahead of Jubilee Hills By-Poll

28 October 2025 - 21:21
Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Tuesday cautioned against the circulation of fake and communal news clippings ahead of the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election.

Based on a complaint by TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, the Hyderabad City Cybercrime Police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complaint alleged that fabricated clippings falsely attributed remarks to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders were being circulated on social media to mislead the voters and create communal tension.

Cybercrime officials have begun investigating the origin and spread of the fake material, assigning the case to SI T. Vinay Kumar. The TPCC spokesperson appreciated the swift police response and warned that the Congress would take legal action against any political group or individual spreading false communal content. “Fake clippings during elections mislead the voters and endanger communal harmony. The Congress will not tolerate such malicious campaigns”, he warned and urged the citizens to verify information before sharing it.

