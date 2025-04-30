Congress Welcomes Centre’s Decision on Nationwide Caste Census: TPCC president

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has welcomed the Centre’s decision to conduct a nationwide population and caste census. TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud termed it a “victory for the Congress party” and applauded the collective efforts that brought this change.

Revanth Reddy Thanks Prime Minister Modi

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed his happiness over the announcement, thanking the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Revanth Reddy said the decision was a validation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s long-standing vision to push for a caste-based census to promote social justice and equitable development.

Caste Census Seen as a Step Toward Social Equity

Revanth Reddy emphasized that a caste census is crucial for understanding the true socio-economic conditions of different communities across the country. He stressed that the data collected will play a key role in framing policies that ensure fair representation and better support for marginalized sections.

Congress Leaders Celebrate Major Policy Shift

Party leaders across Telangana welcomed the Centre’s decision, calling it a significant step toward achieving social justice. They expressed confidence that the caste census would pave the way for stronger affirmative action measures and more inclusive governance.

The announcement is expected to have far-reaching implications for national politics, with Congress leaders preparing to showcase it as a major victory of their sustained advocacy.