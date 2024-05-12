Congress will do ‘X-ray’ of country through caste census: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying while the BJP has been “counting the notes” it got from “tempo wale billionaires”, his party will conduct a caste census to ensure equality.

The former Congress president was reacting to Modi’s remarks on the Congress receiving cash loaded in tempos from Adani and Ambani.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “They have been ‘counting notes’ they got from ‘tempo wale billionaires’ for the last 10 years. We will X-ray the country through ‘caste census’ and ensure equitable share for every section”.

He also shared a party advertisement which takes on the government over the caste census issue.

Gandhi and other Congress leaders have said the PM should order a CBI or ED probe into whether Adani and Ambani had sent them black money.

The Congress has also asked the prime minister to share his views on a socio-economic census.

The party in its manifesto has promised to conduct a nation-wide socio-economic and caste census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions.