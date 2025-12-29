‘Congress Will Lose Relevance Under Rahul Gandhi’: JD(U) Backs Amit Shah’s Sharp Attack

New Delhi: Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s sharp remarks targeting the Congress and its leadership, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad on Monday said the party was heading towards “political irrelevance” if Rahul Gandhi continued to lead it in the same manner. Prasad said growing dissatisfaction within the Congress was evident and warned that the party could face serious challenges in the near future unless it undertook deep introspection.

“If Rahul Gandhi continues to lead the Congress in the same manner, the day is not far when Congress could lose its relevance in India. Dissatisfaction within the party is growing steadily. Therefore, the party is likely to face difficulties in the near future, and it is crucial for them to carefully introspect and take corrective measures,” Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said. Echoing similar sentiments, Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar also backed Amit Shah’s statement and launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi. “What Amit Shah is saying is correct.

The work he has done has been in the interest of the country. Rahul Gandhi has always spoken against the nation, whether he is abroad or in India,” Rajbhar said. Their remarks came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress while addressing a gathering in a village near Ahmedabad city. Shah said a political party cannot expect electoral success if it opposes everything that resonates with the people, adding that it was beyond his capacity to make Rahul Gandhi understand this “simple logic”.

“During a recent debate in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi asked me a strange question: ‘Why does only my party lose elections every time?’ Instead of asking people, he asked me. Rahul baba, you will get the answer if you understand these two initiatives that I have launched here,” Shah said. The BJP leader further remarked that Rahul Gandhi should not be surprised by repeated electoral defeats, asserting that the Congress would also lose the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

“Gandhi should not get tired of losing because the Congress will definitely lose the upcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal,” Shah said. Highlighting what he described as the BJP’s ideological connect with the people, Shah said the party’s success stemmed from aligning with public sentiment. “The reason behind our success is that people are connected with our principles.

The Congress opposed the Ram Mandir, the surgical strike on terrorists, the removal of Article 370, the Uniform Civil Code, the Act against triple talaq and our campaign to drive out illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators,” he noted. Sharpening his attack further, Shah added, “Now tell me. If you oppose what people like, how will you get votes? But it is beyond my capacity to make Rahul baba understand such simple logic because even people from the Congress have failed to do so.”