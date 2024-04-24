Congress will win Secunderabad seat and Lok Sabha: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is confident Congress will win from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha Constituency that goes to poll in the fourth phase on May 13, and just like in 2004, his party by default will also form the next government at the Centre.

Campaigning in Secunderabad for his party’s candidate Danam Nagender, Reddy spoke about Congress forming the government at the Centre after June 4. “Secunderabad constituency’s history shows that the party that wins the seat forms the government at the Centre. This time, Congress will win this seat and form the government at the Centre,” he said.

He reminded the crowd how Congress candidate Anjan Kumar Yadav had previously defeated Bandaru Dattatreya, and then went on to clinch a majority in the Lok Sabha. The CM said he expected a repeat of a similar victory after two decades with Danam Nagender’s candidacy.

Reddy criticised BJP leaders from his state holding central ministerial positions for neglecting Hyderabad. He cited instances like Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s alleged lack of financial support during floods. Revanth Reddy gave full credit to the Congress for initiatives like the Hyderabad Metro Rail.

Although the CM acknowledged BRS candidate Padmarao’s merit, he cautioned against placing trust in KCR, insinuating that KCR’s recommendation for Padmarao’s candidacy in Secunderabad was a strategy to undermine him.

Reddy accused KCR and KTR of abandoning Secunderabad by not attending the nomination process, alleging that they had surrendered the seat to BJP, where G Kishan Reddy is contesting.

Asserting his commitment to serving the underprivileged, Reddy expressed readiness to debate on issues like water supply to Hyderabad, emphasising that voting for BRS was akin to casting votes into the Musi River.

He attributed Hyderabad’s development to the Congress party and praised its role in maintaining communal harmony, contrasting it with what he perceived as BJP’s politicization of religion.