Congress’s Silence on Waqf Bill: Kavitha Slams Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

Hyderabad: In a recent political development, BRS Party MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has alleged that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “ran away” from the debate on the crucial Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill 2025 during the Parliament session. Kavitha, in a sharp critique, claimed that the Congress party is only displaying “hypocritical love for minorities.”

Kavitha’s Allegations Against Congress Leaders

Kavitha, addressing the media, accused the Congress of failing to take a stand on the Waqf Act Amendment Bill, which she believes threatens the rights of minorities in India. The bill, which has been a subject of controversy, aims to amend existing laws related to the management and administration of Waqf properties in India.

“Rahul Gandhi, who is the leader of the main opposition in the Lok Sabha, did not speak during the debate on the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill. Why has the Congress party, which claims to protect minorities, remained silent on an issue that affects millions of people in the country?” Kavitha questioned. She went on to criticize Priyanka Gandhi’s absence from Parliament during the debate, calling it “the worst.”

Kavitha’s Challenge to Rahul Gandhi

The BRS leader challenged Rahul Gandhi to explain why he did not speak on the bill, which she believes undermines the rights of Muslims. “Why didn’t Rahul Gandhi, who has been carrying around the Constitution in his hand, speak on the Waqf Act Amendment Bill, which takes away the rights of minorities?” Kavitha said. She accused the Congress leadership of being more interested in securing votes during elections than actually standing up for the rights of minorities.

Also Read: Heavy Showers in Telangana: Yellow Alert Issued for These Districts on May 7-8 – Find Out Where

Kavitha’s Critique of Congress’ Stance on Minorities

Kavitha further called out the Congress leadership for what she called a “mockery” of Muslims, accusing them of using minorities for electoral gains rather than addressing their concerns. “Their nature is to wear hats and get votes. Rahul Gandhi showed his back at a time when he had to stand by minorities,” she added.

The Waqf Act Amendment Bill 2025

The Waqf Act Amendment Bill 2025 has stirred political debate, with several political leaders and parties voicing their concerns over its implications for the management of Waqf properties. While supporters argue that the bill is necessary to ensure better governance and transparency, critics like Kavitha view it as an attack on minority rights.