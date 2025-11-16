Congress’s ‘vote theft’ claims without proof will lead to more poll defeats: Fadnavis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the party’s allegations regarding vote theft and poll irregularities without submitting any evidence to the Election Commission or courts will lead to further electoral defeats.

Fadnavis’s comments come in the backdrop of the drubbing the Opposition party received in the recently held Bihar elections, managing just six seats in the 243-member House.

Speaking at an event in Chikhalthana, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagr district, Fadnavis said the Congress must reconnect with people and genuinely raise issues concerning the public to reverse its political fortunes.

Fadnavis inaugurated the BJP’s new regional office in the presence of Raosaheb Danve, Minister Atul Save, Pankaja Munde, Meghna Bordikar, and MP Bhagwat Karad.

“The nation continues to place its faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the people of the country are directly responding to the Opposition’s fake narrative,” he said on the NDA’s landslide victory in the Bihar assembly polls.

The Congress has to stop relying on unfounded allegations, he said.

“The Congress brings up issues such as vote theft and EVMs, but when the court or the EC asks for proof, they fail to provide it. If they do not improve their approach, I predict they will face the same defeat in the upcoming local elections,” the chief minister said.

He slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over his party’s recent agitations, particularly concerning the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar water pipeline scheme, claiming the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government had stalled the crucial project.

“We have undertaken extensive developmental work in the Marathwada region, including the water pipeline scheme. Local leaders approached me, saying that the municipal body could not bear its share of Rs 800 crore. Hence, the state government decided to cover the cost,” he said.

The chief minister said that while Thackeray had visited villages during his tour of Marathwada earlier this month, there were no people in his meetings, indicating that they had lost faith in him.

On the upcoming civic elections, Fadnavis urged party leaders to enter into alliances wherever it proves beneficial.

“But even if an alliance does not materialise, we must remember that the parties currently fighting against us were once our allies,”

he said.

Fadnavis pointed out that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has become a magnet for industries generating employment for thousands, and is transforming into the “EV capital of India.”

The government provided Rs 740 crore for land acquisition and expansion of the local airport, he said.

The chief minister said that nearly 70 per cent of the promised compensation for farmers affected by floods and excess rain has already been deposited into their bank accounts. PTI AW