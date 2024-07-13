Cong’s Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin wins Manglaur Assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand

Haridwar: The Congress on Saturday won the Manglaur assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand with its nominee Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin defeating the BJP’s Kartar Singh Bhadana by a slender margin of 422 votes.

This was the fourth win for Nizamuddin from the seat. In the past, he had won the seat twice on a BSP ticket and once as a Congress nominee.

The BSP, which retained the seat in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly election, was relegated to the third position in the bypoll with former party MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari’s son Ubaidur Rahaman getting 19,559 votes.

Nizamuddin got 31,727 votes and Bhadana 31,305 votes.