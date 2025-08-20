Conspiracy to Topple State Governments through New Bill: Owaisi Slams Center

New Delhi: The central government has introduced a new bill in the Lok Sabha, creating political turmoil across the country. According to the provisions of this bill, if any public representative—including the Prime Minister or a Chief Minister—is arrested on serious criminal charges and kept in custody for 30 consecutive days, he or she can be removed from office.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and MP Asaduddin Owaisi termed the bill “unconstitutional,” claiming that its real aim is to destabilize state governments. Owaisi alleged that the ruling party is “playing its own game” by appointing loyal police officers to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax departments.

He said, “If five or six ministers of a state are put in jail for 30 days, the government will automatically collapse. This is the intention behind this bill.”

Owaisi further questioned, “Why does the BJP forget that while it may be in power today, tomorrow it could be in the opposition, and this same law could be used against them?” He appealed to all opposition parties to unite and oppose the bill.

Opposition parties also strongly criticized the bill, describing it as a weapon in the hands of the Centre to weaken the states. During the debate in Parliament, members of various parties warned that the bill poses a serious threat to the federal structure and democratic values.