Hyderabad

Conspiracy to Topple State Governments through New Bill: Owaisi Slams Center

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and MP Asaduddin Owaisi termed the bill “unconstitutional,” claiming that its real aim is to destabilize state governments.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf20 August 2025 - 15:28
Conspiracy to Topple State Governments through New Bill: Owaisi Slams Center
Conspiracy to Topple State Governments through New Bill: Owaisi Slams Center

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

New Delhi: The central government has introduced a new bill in the Lok Sabha, creating political turmoil across the country. According to the provisions of this bill, if any public representative—including the Prime Minister or a Chief Minister—is arrested on serious criminal charges and kept in custody for 30 consecutive days, he or she can be removed from office.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and MP Asaduddin Owaisi termed the bill “unconstitutional,” claiming that its real aim is to destabilize state governments. Owaisi alleged that the ruling party is “playing its own game” by appointing loyal police officers to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax departments.

He said, “If five or six ministers of a state are put in jail for 30 days, the government will automatically collapse. This is the intention behind this bill.”

Owaisi further questioned, “Why does the BJP forget that while it may be in power today, tomorrow it could be in the opposition, and this same law could be used against them?” He appealed to all opposition parties to unite and oppose the bill.

Opposition parties also strongly criticized the bill, describing it as a weapon in the hands of the Centre to weaken the states. During the debate in Parliament, members of various parties warned that the bill poses a serious threat to the federal structure and democratic values.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf20 August 2025 - 15:28
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button