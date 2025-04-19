Constable Aspirant Working as Swiggy Delivery Boy Killed in Hyderabad Accident

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, a 21-year-old youth preparing for police constable exams lost his life in a tragic road accident at Puppalaguda under the Narsingi police station limits on Friday morning. The victim, Kuthadi Jeevan Kumar, was working as a Swiggy delivery boy to support his family during the summer break.

Jeevan Kumar Was Preparing for Constable Exams

The deceased, a native of Huzurabad in Karimnagar district, had come to Hyderabad temporarily. With his father recently undergoing heart surgery and the family facing financial hardship, Jeevan decided to work part-time as a delivery executive with Swiggy to support his household while preparing for the Telangana constable recruitment exams.

Accident at Puppalaguda: Hit by Car, Then Crushed by Tipper

The fatal accident occurred near the EIPL Corner Stone in Puppalaguda on Friday morning. According to the Narsingi Police, a car coming from the opposite direction collided with Jeevan’s two-wheeler. Moments later, a tipper truck from behind hit him, causing severe injuries that led to his death on the spot.

Also Read; BRS MLC Kavitha Demands Cancellation and Re-Exam of Group-I in Telangana

Both the car and tipper drivers fled the scene following the accident.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

Jeevan’s father, Tirupati, has lodged a complaint with the Narsingi police. Authorities have begun an investigation into the incident, examining CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to identify and apprehend the absconding drivers responsible for the fatal crash.

Public Reaction and Call for Road Safety Measures

The tragic death has sparked conversations on road safety, particularly for gig workers like delivery executives, who risk their lives daily navigating heavy traffic and unsafe roads. Several locals and netizens have expressed condolences and urged the government to implement stricter traffic monitoring and support mechanisms for delivery workers.