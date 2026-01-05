Container Overturns at Masab Tank Early Morning, Traffic Hit for Hours

Hyderabad: A major traffic disruption was reported early Monday morning after a large container truck overturned at Masab Tank, under the limits of Mehdipatnam Police Station. The accident occurred around 3 am, causing heavy congestion on the busy Masab Tank–Mehdipatnam stretch.

Police said the container was travelling from Moosapet to Jadcherla when it lost control at a sharp curve and toppled onto the road.

Police Remove Container After Five-Hour Operation

According to officials, it took nearly five hours to clear the road, with police deploying two cranes to safely remove the overturned container. The operation continued into the early morning, affecting vehicle movement for several hours.

Glass Items Found Inside Container

Police confirmed that the container was carrying glass items, which required extra caution during the clearance process to prevent further damage or risk to commuters and personnel.

No Injuries Reported

In a major relief, no injuries or loss of life were reported in the accident. Police said the incident occurred during early morning hours, which helped avoid casualties despite the container overturning on a busy route.

Traffic Jam on Masab Tank–Mehdipatnam Road

The accident led to a traffic jam on the road from Masab Tank towards Mehdipatnam, inconveniencing early morning commuters. Traffic was restored only after the container was fully removed and the road cleared.

Police have advised motorists to be cautious while driving on curves and to follow traffic advisories to avoid similar incidents.

