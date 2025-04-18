Controversial Letter to CM Revanth Reddy Shakes Telangana Congress Leadership

Telangana: A politically charged letter addressed to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and senior Congress leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has created a stir in Maktal, located in Narayanpet district under the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The letter, reportedly written in the name of the Mudiraju community, contains threatening language and demands that Maktal MLA Vakiti Srihari be given a ministerial berth.

Letter Warns CM Revanth Reddy Over Cabinet Inclusion

The contents of the letter have raised political tensions. The anonymous writers, claiming to be Congress workers from the constituency, warned the Chief Minister against sidelining their MLA:

“This is our warning to CM Revanth Reddy. Khabaddar (Beware). If you use your influence to prevent our MLA Vakiti Srihari from getting a ministerial berth, then you are sure to be taken care of. The party’s address in the state is missing. You should be removed from the post of CM.”

The strong wording and tone have sparked concerns about internal party conflicts and factional pressures within the Telangana Congress.

Also Read: ‘Time to Apologize’: Bangladesh Presses Pakistan for 1971 War Crimes & Billions in Claims

Mudiraju Community Denies Involvement, Files Complaint

Soon after the letter went viral and drew public attention, leaders of the Mudiraju community distanced themselves from it. They lodged a formal complaint with local police, asserting they had no connection with the threat letter and condemning the misuse of their community’s name.

Police Register Case, Launch Investigation

The local police have taken serious note of the incident. A case has been registered, and a probe is underway to determine who authored and circulated the letter. Authorities are examining handwriting, postal records, and potential digital traces linked to the origin of the message.

Political Fallout in Mahabubnagar

The incident comes amid rising tensions in the Congress party over cabinet appointments and the distribution of power within the newly elected Telangana government. The demand to elevate MLA Vakiti Srihari to a ministerial role highlights internal lobbying pressures as the party attempts to balance regional representation and community expectations.