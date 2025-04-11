Cop Caught Kicking Protester Assigned to Probe Same Incident in Bengal’s Kasba

Kolkata: Just hours before a crucial meeting between West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu and school job aspirants, a controversial police decision has triggered outrage among the protesters.

Officer Caught on Camera Now Leads Probe

Riton Das, a police officer from Kasba Police Station, who was caught on video kicking a protester during a demonstration, has now been assigned to lead the investigation into the same protest. The incident occurred outside the office of the District Inspector of Schools in Kasba, Kolkata, on Wednesday.

Violent Police Crackdown on Protesters

Protesters, demanding the segregation of genuine job candidates from those accused of paying bribes, were subjected to a lathi charge by the police. Several were injured, and images of Das kicking a protester went viral on social media platforms.

Protesters and Opposition Slam Police Decision

“This shows what kind of investigation we can expect. First, the administration called it a ‘mild action.’ Now the very officer seen attacking us will lead the probe,” said a protesting teacher.

Opposition parties have also condemned the move. BJP leader and Kolkata Municipal Corporation Councillor Sajal Ghosh criticized the government, saying, “Instead of initiating departmental proceedings, they handed over the investigation to the accused officer.”

FIRs Registered Against Protesters

Two FIRs have already been filed against the protesters. One was registered suo motu by the police, and the other based on a complaint by the District Inspector of Schools’ office in Kasba.