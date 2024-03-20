Cops nab two minors for water-filled balloon attack in south Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police have apprehended two minors after a video of them throwing water-filled balloons on passersby while riding an SUV in southwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Vasant Kunj area and the video of the entire episode has been also doing rounds on social media since Tuesday.

The video shows two youths hurling water-filled balloons at passersby from the open sunroof of an SUV.

“Various social media handles had tweeted about 2 persons in an SUV throwing balloons in public and passersby,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena wrote on X.

“Taking cognisance into the matter legal action has been initiated and two juveniles have been apprehended in this regard,” the officer wrote.