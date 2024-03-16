Corrupt will not be spared, warns PM Modi at Telangana rally

Nagarkurnool (Telangana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the corrupt will not be spared and sought support of the people of Telangana in punishing them.

In an apparent reference to the arrest of BRS leader, K Kavitha, in the Delhi liquor case, the PM told a public meeting here that it was his promise to the people of Telangana that the corrupt would not be spared.

“The BRS has partnered with corrupt parties outside the state. Its truth is coming out every day,” he said.

The PM said that the BRS was following in the footsteps of the Congress.

“KCR says India needs a new Constitution. Is this not an insult of Babasaheb,” he asked. He alleged that the former CM of Telangana cheated Dalits through the Dalit Bandhu scheme and also went back on his promise that the first CM of Telangana would be a Dalit.

He remarked that family-centric parties would have a strong partnership of corruption.

“The Congress and BRS are partners in scams. The Congress did the 2G scam and the BRS did the irrigation racket. They both support the land mafia,” he said.

Claiming that development of Telangana had been a priority of the NDA for the last 10 years, he said the state was caught between the two stones of a mill.

“The BRS and the Congress together shattered Telangana’s dreams of development. Now it is occupied by the Congress’ hand. Earlier there was major loot by the BRS and now there is the evil eye of the Congress,” the PM said and remarked that five years were enough for the grand old party to destroy the state.

The PM appealed to the people of Telangana to send more BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha to stop the Congress from acting according to its whims and fancies.

“This time the BJP’s lotus should bloom in all Lok Sabha seats. This will help me and also give me an opportunity to serve you better,” he added.

He stated that if Telangana sends more BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha, they would be aware of the problems, hopes and aspirations of the people of the state. He promised that he would work day and night to fulfil their aspirations.

Mentioning that the BJP’s votes doubled in Telangana in the previous elections, the PM exuded confidence that this time the state would give double digit seats to the party.

The PM began his speech with the remark that in the next few hours the poll bugle would be sounded but claimed that even before the announcement of the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the people had given their verdict.

“The country has already declared ab ki baar 400 paar,” he said. Referring to the huge turnout at the public meeting and massive response to his roadshow in Malkajgiri constituency on Friday, PM Modi said the people of Telangana have also decided “Teesri baar Modi sarkar.”

He slammed the Congress government in Telangana for insulting Dalit Deputy Chief Minister.

“The people of Telangana have seen those photographs. How Congress leaders sat on chairs and the SC leader was made to sit on the ground,” he said.

The PM was referring to the recent incident at Yadadri temple where Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka sat at a lower height while Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and other ministers were being blessed by the priests.

Alleging that the Congress gave nothing to the country except for “jhoot” and “loot” for seven decades, he said the Congress can’t develop Telangana.

“For decades the Congress gave the slogan of ‘garibi hatao’ but there was no change in the lives of the poor. It used SCs, STs and OBCs as vote banks. The change came when the country blessed Modi with full majority and gave him an opportunity to serve,” the PM said, adding that “Modi’s guarantee is a guarantee for change.”

He claimed that for the first time bank accounts of the poor were opened, they were given houses, toilets, electricity connections, free vaccination and lakhs of villages got electricity.

“In the last 10 years, 25 crore people were lifted out of poverty,” he said while calling for a similar change in Telangana.

The PM also stated that he did not have to ensure positions and bank balance for his family members as his family was 140 crore people of the country.

He mentioned that for 23 years he had been serving people, first as a CM and now as the PM. “I have not used even one day for myself. If I have done something and worked day and night, it was for 140 crore family members,” he said.

PM Modi said he also fulfilled all the promises, be it scrapping Article 370, building the Ram temple and strengthening economy.

He claimed that bank accounts of one crore people were opened in Telangana while 1.50 crore people were insured.

He said 67 lakh small traders were provided Mudra loans and over 80 lakh people were covered under Ayushman health insurance.

Stating that the biggest beneficiary of his government’s welfare schemes were SCs, STs, OBCs, women and farmers, he called it a real fight for social justice.

He alleged that these schemes were opposed by the Congress, BRS and other corrupt and dynastic parties who drew political mileage in the name of social justice.

PM Modi introduced the BJP candidates from Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda Mahabubnagar and Secunderabad constituencies and appealed to people to elect them.

Union Minister and state BJP President, G. Kishan Reddy, who is seeking re-election from Secunderabad, BJP National Vice President, DK Aruna, who is the party candidate from Mahabubnagar and other leaders also spoke.