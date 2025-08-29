Corruption in GHMC Exposed, Female Operator Confesses to ₹56 Lakh Embezzlement

Hyderabad: Another corruption scandal has come to light in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Shubhashni, a female computer operator working in the Chandannagar Circle office of the Serilingampally Zone, embezzled Rs 56 lakh from the money collected from the public.

According to the auditors’ report, Shubhashni failed to deposit the money collected for trade licenses, birth and death certificates, and property tax applications into the GHMC treasury. During the audit, it was revealed that Rs 56 lakh had been embezzled since the beginning of the financial year 2024–25.

After learning about the audit, Shubhashni stopped attending office, following which senior authorities summoned her forcibly. During interrogation, she confessed to embezzling the money. Later, she deposited the entire Rs 56 lakh into the GHMC account in just one day.

According to sources, cases of corruption in GHMC are surfacing one after another, badly damaging the image of the department. Senior officials have indicated that further action will be taken against Shubhashni.