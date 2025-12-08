Cost of home-cooked veg, non-veg thalis falls 13 pc in November due to ease in input prices

New Delhi: The cost of preparing both vegetarian and non‑vegetarian thalis at home fell 13 per cent year‑on‑year in November, driven mainly by declines in vegetable and pulse prices, a report said on Monday.

The report from Crisil Intelligence said that tomato prices declined 17 per cent on-year due to higher supplies, while potato prices were down 29 per cent on a high base.

Onion prices plunged 53 per cent owing to larger rabi stocks from previous seasons and subdued exports.

Also Read: High Court stays CAT order on IAS officer’s allotment to Telangana

Price of pulses declined 17 per cent amid increased stocks and heavy imports of Bengal gram, yellow pea and black gram, the report said.

On a monthly basis, however, the cost of a vegetarian thali rose 2 per cent, while that of a non-vegetarian thali dipped 1 per cent in November, it said.

“Over the medium term, onion prices are expected to firm up because of delayed kharif harvesting and lower yields. Potato prices, however, are likely to moderate further as cold-storage stocks are released into the market,” said Pushan Sharma, Director, Crisil Intelligence

The firm forecasted that prices of pulses are expected to remain range-bound in the near term due to the 30 per cent import duty on yellow pea. Further, unrestricted imports of black gram, which limit steep price increases, will also keep the price of pulses range-bound, Sharma said.

Any additional policy intervention, such as extending or raising import duties, could exert more upward pressure on the prices of pulses, he added.

Vegetable oil prices surged 6 per cent on-year due to higher demand during the festival season. Additionally, a 6 per cent on-year increase in prices of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders limited the decline in the overall cost of thalis.

The cost of a non-vegetarian thali fell due to a 12 per cent on-year drop in broiler prices, which account for 50 per cent of the cost.

The average cost of preparing a thali at home is calculated based on input prices prevailing in North, South, East, and West India. The monthly change reflects the impact on the common man’s expenditure, the report noted.