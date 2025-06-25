‘We Will Promote Cottage Industries and Build Healthy Telangana’: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to promoting cottage industries, emphasizing their role in boosting employment and supporting traditional artisans.

Exhibition of BC Artisans’ Products Inaugurated

Speaking at the inauguration of an exhibition organised by the BC Welfare Department at Tank Bund, the Deputy CM highlighted the importance of products created by skilled artisans and craftsmen. The stalls showcased a variety of handmade goods including clay utensils, bamboo articles, beadwork, and handloom textiles from Pochampally, Gadwal, and Narayanpet.

Call to Support Traditional Handicrafts

The Deputy CM urged citizens to visit the exhibition, which will run from June 25 to 29, and support artisans by purchasing eco-friendly and health-promoting products. He described the initiative as a step toward building a “healthy Telangana” while preserving the state’s rich cultural and artisan heritage.

Special Focus on BC Corporations

Deputy CM Bhatti underlined the Revanth Reddy-led government’s focus on BC welfare, stating that dedicated funds are being allocated to BC Corporations to strengthen traditional livelihoods and economic empowerment.

Ministers Taste Local Flavours

During his visit, Bhatti Vikramarka interacted with artisans at the stalls and sampled dishes prepared by the Bestha community. He was joined by Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Vakiti Srihari, who also explored the diverse array of handmade goods on display.

The exhibition reflects the Telangana government’s commitment to nurturing rural economies and preserving traditional skills through focused support for cottage industries.