Country Club Announces Asia’s Biggest New Year Bash 2026

War of DJs to Rock Police Hockey Stadium in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd. (CCHL) has announced Asia’s Biggest New Year Bash 2026, headlined by its signature entertainment extravaganza, War of DJs. The celebrations will be held simultaneously across major Country Club venues in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Surat, and Kolhapur.

CCHL Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy unveiled the event poster at a curtain-raiser held at the Begumpet Country Club. Actress and folk dance performer Simran Ahuja attended the event along with international DJs Vinishh and Ecstasy, who delivered a live performance.

The main attraction — War of DJs — will take place at the Police Hockey Stadium in Hyderabad, featuring celebrity acts, high-energy DJ battles, and live music performances.

Speaking to the media, Rajeev Reddy said the Country Club continues to focus on bringing families together through entertainment, wellness, and community activities. He noted that 2025 had been a landmark year for the organisation, with the addition of 30 new franchises across India, expanding the brand’s footprint and strengthening its recreational offerings.

