Couple killed; son critical as car falls into canal

Bilaspur (HP): A couple was killed, and two others injured when a car met fell into a canal near a village here on Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred when Subhash Chand, his wife Ranjana Devi, son Ankush and daughter-in-law Ankita were going from their home in Jajjar Gehrwin to Markandeya in this district, they said.

Chand who was driving the car suddenly lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a nullah near Delag village on the Mataur-Shimla national highway, they added.

Passersby rescued the victims and rushed them to a hospital here where Chand and his wife died during treatment, the police said.

Both Ankita and Ankush were referred to AIIMS Bilaspur from the zonal hospital, where considering the serious condition of Ankush, he was referred to PGI hospital in Chandigarh, they said.

Bilaspur Deputy Superintendent of Police Madan Dhiman said a case has been registered in this regard and the police are probing the cause of the accident.