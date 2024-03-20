Karnataka

Couple threatens woman for asking to keep window shut during intimate act; FIR lodged

An incident of a couple threatening a female neighbour after she reportedly advised them to keep their window shut while indulging in intimate acts came to light in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Couple threatens woman for asking to keep window shut during intimate act; FIR lodged
Couple threatens woman for asking to keep window shut during intimate act; FIR lodged

Bengaluru: An incident of a couple threatening a female neighbour after she reportedly advised them to keep their window shut while indulging in intimate acts came to light in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Related Stories
Tejavath Sukanya Shines with Bronze at the 28th National Bench Press Championship
Delhi HC stays cheating case filed against Hero MotoCorp CEO Pawan Munjal
Student scolded by principal before parents, sets himself on fire
Deve Gowda suspends ex-K’taka unit JD-S chief Ibrahim from party
Our govt is commencing Mekedatu project: K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar

A police complaint has been lodged by the victim with Girinagar police station in Bengaluru. The 44-year-old woman had stated in her complaint that she is being harassed by the couple who indulged in physical intimacy even as their room’s window was open.

According to the police, the complainant’s house is located next to the accused couple’s house. The couple’s bedroom is right in front of the door of the complainant’s house. Not able to take the couple’s romantic acts unmindful of her presence, the victim had requested them to close the window of their room.

Angered by this, the accused had abused the victim and her family members. The victim also told the police that the accused had threatened her with rape and dire consequences. In addition to this, the owner of the building and his son, where the couple is residing, have also attempted to assault her.

The victim has requested the police for protection and legal action. The police have booked a case under IPC Sections 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting modesty of woman) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention).

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button